Goalie, Officials Attacked In Violent Soccer Pitch Invasion

A violent pitch invasion in an Australian A-Leagues soccer match resulted in a goalkeeper and two officials being attacked and the rivalry game being abandoned, ESPN reports.

Fans of rival clubs Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City staged a joint-walkout in the 20th minute of the Melbourne Derby in protest of the Australian Professional Leagues' decision to sell hosting rights to the leagues' men's and women's grand finals to Sydney for the next three years.

Both fanbases threw flares onto the pitch at AAMI Park prior to exiting, which included one hitting a camera operator for Network Ten, which broadcasted the game.

Several other flares and small fireworks had already made their way onto the pitch during the first 20 minutes of the match, which included several thrown in celebration of Aiden O'Neill's goal in the 11th minute.

Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover, who attempted to clear the projectile that landed near him off the pitch, threw a flare back into the Victory supporters, which led to several fans storming the pitch.