Sharon Osborne Rushed To Hospital After Medical Emergency On Set
By Dani Medina
December 17, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Sharon Osborne was rushed to the hospital Friday (December 16) after suffering a "terrifying" medical emergency on set in California, TMZ reports.
It happened Friday night at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula while the TV personality was shooting a paranormal show. Osborne's current condition is unknown.
EMS workers responded to a "medical call" around 6:30 p.m. Friday and transported a patient to a local hospital, a rep for the Ventura Fire Department told TMZ. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed the patient was Sharon.
This is a developing story.