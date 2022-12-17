Sharon Osborne Rushed To Hospital After Medical Emergency On Set

Sharon Osborne was rushed to the hospital Friday (December 16) after suffering a "terrifying" medical emergency on set in California, TMZ reports.

It happened Friday night at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula while the TV personality was shooting a paranormal show. Osborne's current condition is unknown.

EMS workers responded to a "medical call" around 6:30 p.m. Friday and transported a patient to a local hospital, a rep for the Ventura Fire Department told TMZ. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed the patient was Sharon.

This is a developing story.