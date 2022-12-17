Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have no problem with packing on the PDA, and apparently they have no problem with getting "caught doing the deed" in public, either.

The reality star recently appeared on Vanity Fair's popular lie detector series with her sister Khloe Kardashian. Things started to heat up after Kourtney admitted that she enjoys PDA "on the red carpet, at the grocery store [and] at home." Khloe then asked if she and her husband have ever been "caught doing the deed" somewhere other than their house.

"Yes," Kourtney responded to Khloe's surprise. After her sister gave an emphatic reply, Kourtney said "You know about it!"

"I know, I didn't know we were gonna go down this road," Khloe confessed.

When asked if she regrets it, Kourtney didn't hesitate with her answer. "Nope," she said.

"Good for you," her sister responded.

The sex talk didn't end there. Khloe then asked if Kourtney has a foot fetish. "I don't, personally," she responded, so Khloe rephrased: "Does Travis have a foot fetish for your feet?"

"Possibly," Kourtney said, and then gave a more definitive: "Yes, yes."

She also revealed that she and Travis had sex in their True Romance costumes last Halloween. Get it, Kravis!

