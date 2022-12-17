Watch Metallica Play ‘Lux Æterna’ Live For The First Time

On Friday night (December 16), Metallica hosted their third annual Helping Hands charity concert in Los Angeles, which benefits their All Within My Hands Foundation. The 14-song set began with acoustic renditions of “Blackened,” “The Unforgiven” and covers of Thin Lizzy’s “Whiskey In The Jar” and “Borderline," as well as UFO’s “It’s Killing Me.”

Near the end of the night, the band played their new single "Lux Æterna" live for the first time and brought out St. Vincent to help on vocal and guitar duties during "Nothing Else Matters." Earlier in the show San Francisco multi-instrumentalist Avi Vinocur also came out for “All Within My Hands.”

Watch fan-shot footage of the highlights below.