Argentina Wins 2022 World Cup

By Bill Galluccio

December 18, 2022

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Photo: Getty Images

Argentina won the 2022 World Cup, defeating France in penalty kicks in Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday (December 18).

Argentina took an early 2-0 lead in the first half on goals from Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María.

France tied the game late in the second half on a pair of goals from Kylian Mbappé. Argentina took a 3-2 lead in extra time on Messi's second goal of the game, but France answered back to tie the game at three on Mbappé's third goal of the game.

The game went to penalty kicks, where Argentina won after hitting all four, while France only managed to net two.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.