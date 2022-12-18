Argentina Wins 2022 World Cup

Argentina won the 2022 World Cup, defeating France in penalty kicks in Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday (December 18).

Argentina took an early 2-0 lead in the first half on goals from Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María.

France tied the game late in the second half on a pair of goals from Kylian Mbappé. Argentina took a 3-2 lead in extra time on Messi's second goal of the game, but France answered back to tie the game at three on Mbappé's third goal of the game.

The game went to penalty kicks, where Argentina won after hitting all four, while France only managed to net two.