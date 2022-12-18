Megan Thee Stallion Bodyguard 'Missing' Ahead Of Tory Lanez Trial Testimony

Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard is reportedly missing after he failed to testify on Friday (December 16) in Tory Lanez's trial on criminal shooting charges.

"I can confirm that Justin Edison, Megan's bodyguard, was set to testify in court, did not appear, and is now missing," Megan's attorney, Alex Spiro, told Insider. "Law enforcement is investigating the matter," he added.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office has accused Lanez of shooting Meg in the feet in the early morning of July 12, 2020, following a small gathering at Kylie Jenner's house. "When I get out the car, I hear Tory say 'Dance, bitch,'" Meg said in her testimony Tuesday. "I froze. I'm in shock, I'm scared. I can't believe he's shooting at me."

According to Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott, Edison went to Lanez's home the day after the shooting to pick up Meg's belongings. Edison reportedly told prosecutors that Lanez confessed to being "too drunk" and shooting in the air and at the ground during the incident.

Lanez has been charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He was also charged earlier this month with discharging a firearm with gross negligence in relation to the incident. Lanez has publicly denied shooting Meg and has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to 22 years in prison, if convicted.