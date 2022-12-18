Teen Faces Adult Murder Charge After Girl Overdoses On Fentanyl-Laced Pill

A 17-year-old from Missouri is being charged as an adult for murder after a 16-year-old girl overdosed on a fentanyl-laced pill. The Ozark Police Department said that Jacob Sayre sold an ecstasy pill to Victoria Jones in September. The pill was laced with fentanyl, and she died in her bed in the middle of the night.

Sayre claimed he did not know the pill contained fentanyl when he sold it to Jones. He told investigators that it was the first time he sold her drugs and that he obtained it through a friend.

During a brief integration, Sayre said his friend told him the pill was in a mailbox in the nearby town of Springfield. While he didn't know the exact address, he said he retrieved the drug and delivered it to Jones.

Investigators reviewed Jones' Snapchat history and found a discussion with Sayre on how to take the drugs.

In one of the messages, Jones told Sayre that she did it wrong but could feel the drugs working.

Jones also said he spoke to Jones on the phone for about five to ten minutes. Before he could elaborate, his parents stopped the interrogation.

Sayre was charged with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and delivery of a controlled substance. He was released on a $50,000 bond but ordered to remain under house arrest with electronic monitoring.