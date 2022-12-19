10-Year-Old Accused Of Killing Mom Asks To Pay Bail With Piggy Bank Money

Lawyers for a ten-year-old Wisconsin boy charged with killing his mother asked the judge to reduce his bail. WTMJ reported that the lawyer told the judge the boy only had about $100 in his piggy bank.

"We have spoken to him about his ability to post anything. He told us about piggy banks with savings that he had from savings, from gifts, from birthday gifts, and scavaging through cushions for cash," said Defense Attorney Angela Cunningham.

The judge denied the request and ordered the boy held on a $50,000 bond.

Police said that the boy was angry that his mom would not let him buy a virtual reality headset on Amazon and fatally shot her in the head at close range.

The next day, the boy used his dead mother's account to order the headset and even asked his grandmother if the package had arrived.

The boy's 26-year-old sister told police he has "rage issues" and received a "concerning diagnosis" from a therapist.

The boy was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide. He is being tried as an adult and faces life in prison if convicted on the latter charge.