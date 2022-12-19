Boy, 6, Found Buried Under Hallway In Home, Mother, Boyfriend Arrested

Authorities in Arkansas have arrested two people in connection with the death of a six-year-old boy. The boy's mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, and her boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, 33, are facing charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The Arkansas State Police said that investigators searched the home on Friday (December 16) night and found the body of the young boy buried underneath the hallway of his house. They did not say what led them to search the home.

Investigators believe the boy died roughly three months ago from injuries sustained at the home. Officials did not disclose his injuries and said they are waiting for the results of the autopsy to determine how he died.

A six-year-old girl was also removed from the home. Police said that she also had injuries, including burns to her scalp. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.