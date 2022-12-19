Boy, 6, Found Buried Under Hallway In Home, Mother, Boyfriend Arrested

By Bill Galluccio

December 19, 2022

Police line tape
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Arkansas have arrested two people in connection with the death of a six-year-old boy. The boy's mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, and her boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, 33, are facing charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The Arkansas State Police said that investigators searched the home on Friday (December 16) night and found the body of the young boy buried underneath the hallway of his house. They did not say what led them to search the home.

Investigators believe the boy died roughly three months ago from injuries sustained at the home. Officials did not disclose his injuries and said they are waiting for the results of the autopsy to determine how he died.

A six-year-old girl was also removed from the home. Police said that she also had injuries, including burns to her scalp. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.