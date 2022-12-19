Chainsaw-Wielding Man Storms Police Station, Holds 2 Children Hostage
By Jason Hall
December 19, 2022
A Massachusetts man was arrested after he allegedly stormed a police station while wielding a chainsaw and later holding two children hostage for several hours.
Brien Buckley, 36, of Cohasset, was charged with the following, according to a the Cohasset Police Department news release:
- Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, to Wit a Chainsaw
- Damage to Property, three counts
- Child Endangerment, three counts
- Resisting Arrest
- Driving to Endanger
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Disorderly Conduct
- Disturbing the Peace
- Wanton Destruction of a Tree
The department said Buckley drove onto the lawn of its headquarters at around 2:30 p.m. before "revving" a gas-powered chainsaw in the lobby of the building and chopping at the security door to gain entry into a restricted area, as well as causing damage to mail packages.
The 36-year-old was then reported to flee the scene and was tracked by officers at a Cushing Road home, with officers establishing a perimeter.
Buckley was then reported to have yell at officers inside the home and seen dangling two small children already inside the residence in front of a second-story window while refusing to come outside.
Cohasset Police issued a tactical alert, which drew officers from surrounding towns to respond to the scene.
SWAT supervisors sought permission from Cohasset command to enter the home after several hours of failed negotiations and took Buckley into custody after he resisted arrest and a taser was used.
The two children who were held hostage were reunited with family members at the scene following Buckley's arrest.
Buckley is currently being held without bail and scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court, according to the department.