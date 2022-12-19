Chainsaw-Wielding Man Storms Police Station, Holds 2 Children Hostage

The 36-year-old was then reported to flee the scene and was tracked by officers at a Cushing Road home, with officers establishing a perimeter.

Buckley was then reported to have yell at officers inside the home and seen dangling two small children already inside the residence in front of a second-story window while refusing to come outside.

Cohasset Police issued a tactical alert, which drew officers from surrounding towns to respond to the scene.

SWAT supervisors sought permission from Cohasset command to enter the home after several hours of failed negotiations and took Buckley into custody after he resisted arrest and a taser was used.

The two children who were held hostage were reunited with family members at the scene following Buckley's arrest.

Buckley is currently being held without bail and scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court, according to the department.