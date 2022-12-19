Elon Musk Asks If He Should Step Down From Twitter, Users Say Yes

On Sunday (December 18), Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that when making major policy decisions. The tweet came after a controversial decision to ban posting links and user names from other competing social platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Mastodon. The policy was quickly rescinded after public backlash.

"Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won't happen again," Musk tweeted.

His first order of business was to ask whether he should step down as Twitter CEO.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter?" Musk asked. "I will abide by the results of this poll."

In 12 hours, more than 17.5 million people voted, and 57.5% said they wanted Musk to give up control of Twitter, which he recently bought for $44 billion.

Musk has not responded to the results of the poll but has tweeted several times since he posted it.

"As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it," Musk tweeted.

He also replied to a tweet from reporter Matt Taibbi, writing, "Elvis is in the building."

Musk also said he does not have a replacement waiting in the wings if he decides to step down.

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," Musk tweeted.