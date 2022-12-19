FBI Adds More Agents To Investigation Of Four Murdered College Students

The FBI has added additional agents to the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department said there are now 60 FBI agents and two members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit assigned to the case.

Officials said they have received over 10,000 tips as they continue to investigate the stabbings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen. The four students were killed in their off-campus house on November 13.

"We have had right around 10,000 tips come in. We're reviewing all those tips. We're checking to ensure we have individuals to look at all of those tips, and any piece of evidence they can link to this case, they're doing so," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said in a video update.

He said that detectives continue to comb through hours of surveillance camera footage they have retrieved from homeowners and businesses in the area.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or a motive for the brutal murders. They are still trying to locate the driver of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the house on the morning the four students were killed.