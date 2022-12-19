Home Invader Shot Twice In The Chest Trying To Enter Homeowner's Bedroom

By Bill Galluccio

December 19, 2022

Shawn Richard, 48
Photo: Nye County Sheriff's Office

A home invader in Nevada was hospitalized after getting shot twice in the chest. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said that 48-year-old Shawn Richard broke into a home in Pahrump last week.

When the homeowner heard a noise in their kitchen, they grabbed their gun and shot Richard two times as he tried to enter one of the bedrooms.

Richard was airlifted to a hospital in Las Vegas and is in serious condition. If Richard survives, he will be arraigned on charges of home invasion, burglary, grand larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Officials said he was armed with a shotgun, which he allegedly stole in another burglary the night before.

Richard was also wanted for violating the terms of his probation.

The Sheriff's Office said that the homeowner would not face charges and that the shooting was a justified use of self-defense.

