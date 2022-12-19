NFL Legend Willie McGinest Arrested: Report

Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest was reportedly arrested in Los Angeles Monday (December 19) morning, TMZ Sports reports.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports that McGinest turned himself in to police custody in relation to an assault incident that allegedly occurred within the past two weeks.

The 51-year-old was reported to be booked at around 7:30 a.m. and had his bail set at $30,000.

McGinest, a Long Beach native and former standout at USC, was selected by the New England Patriots at No. 4 overall in the 1994 NFL Draft and spent his first 12 NFL seasons (1994-2005) with the franchise, which included winning three Super Bowls (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX) and being selected to the Pro Bowl twice (1996, 2003), before spending his final three seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2006-08).

McGinest retired with 582 career tackles, 86 sacks, five interceptions and 16 forced fumbles during his 15-year NFL career, which included setting the NFL records for most career postseason sacks (16) and most sacks in a playoff game (4.5 in 2005), as well as the Patriots franchise record for most fumble return touchdowns (2), which he shares with Randall Gay, Dont'a Hightower, Cedric Jones, Johnny Rembert, Andre Tippett, Kyle Van Noy and Brent Williams.