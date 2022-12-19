One Arizona Place Among 'World's Most Fascinating Abandoned Towns'

Abandoned towns can be a portal to the past with remnants of times gone by scattered among broken windows and tattered walls. The quiet, empty spaces of these once-populated places create a creepy atmosphere that is not for the faint of heart.

CNN compiled a list of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities. The website states, "Whether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, here are some of the world’s most fascinating abandoned towns and cities."

One Arizona place landed on the list. According to CNN, Ruby is one of the most fascinating abandoned places in the world. The website explains:

"Abandoned since 1941, a year after its once productive mine was closed, Ruby remains one of the best preserved ghost towns in the US. Positioned close to the Mexico border, the town boomed in the 1930s, with a population of 1,200 mostly mining gold, silver, lead and zinc. Ruby is now privately owned, and visitors can pay around $15 to spend a day exploring its derelict buildings and miles of desert trails. The town’s well preserved jail, school house and mine works make it a fascinating place to visit."

