'Plenty Of Schvitz' Went Into Creating Dave Grohl's 2022 Hanukkah Sessions

Dave Grohl has pulled off a Hanukkah miracle once again.

The Foo Fighters' Instagram account recently shared a clip from this year's Hanukkah Sessions project, which was created by Grohl and Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin. In the clip, director Judd Apatow sings "Spinning Wheel" by Blood Sweat & Tears —which he described as a song that "means a lot to me"— as Grohl takes the throne on the drum kit.

The caption reads, "A little blood and plenty of schvitz went into this year’s Hanukkah Sessions— but the only tears you’ll be shedding will be tears of nachas when you hear [Apatow] sing “Spinning Wheel” by Blood, Sweat & (No) Tears!" Check it out below.