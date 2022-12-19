'Plenty Of Schvitz' Went Into Creating Dave Grohl's 2022 Hanukkah Sessions
By Taylor Linzinmeir
Dave Grohl has pulled off a Hanukkah miracle once again.
The Foo Fighters' Instagram account recently shared a clip from this year's Hanukkah Sessions project, which was created by Grohl and Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin. In the clip, director Judd Apatow sings "Spinning Wheel" by Blood Sweat & Tears —which he described as a song that "means a lot to me"— as Grohl takes the throne on the drum kit.
The caption reads, "A little blood and plenty of schvitz went into this year’s Hanukkah Sessions— but the only tears you’ll be shedding will be tears of nachas when you hear [Apatow] sing “Spinning Wheel” by Blood, Sweat & (No) Tears!" Check it out below.
The clip is from the first ever live-edition of the Hanukkah Sessions, which took place Monday night (December 5) at the 250-capacity Largo in Los Angeles. A slew of other musicians, including P!NK, Beck, Jack Black and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O, all sang songs by Jewish artists.
The Hanukkah Sessions started during the pandemic as a video series of songs recorded in Kurtstin's home studio. Each of Hanukkah's eight nights were celebrated by a cover from a well known artist. This year's edition, which marks the third in the series, was presented by Apatow. The profits are going towards the Anti-Defamation League.