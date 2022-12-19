The Best Colorado Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’

Guy Fieri's road to Flavortown touches every corner of the United States and has even gone international. With over 40 seasons under his belt, the Food Network star has put the spotlight on over a thousand restaurants across the country. If you're dying to visit these eateries and don't mind traveling, Mashed found every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.

Colorado's most "funkalicious" food destination is Zoe Ma Ma! Here's what writers had to say about this restaurant and its heartwarming story:

"Serving up understated, outspoken Chinese street food in Boulder and Denver, Colorado is the unassuming eatery known as Zoe Ma Ma. In this star location run by chef and mother Anna Zoe, guests can get their fill on family recipes like Ma Ma's potstickers and Ma Ma's Famous Chicken Noodle Soup. Make sure you try the pork steamed buns and the Za Jiang Mian noodle dish, which are just some of the offerings that led Guy Fieri to call this 'the best fast Asian food I've seen in 10 years.'"