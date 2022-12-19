The Best Colorado Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’

By Zuri Anderson

December 19, 2022

Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders
Photo: Getty Images

Guy Fieri's road to Flavortown touches every corner of the United States and has even gone international. With over 40 seasons under his belt, the Food Network star has put the spotlight on over a thousand restaurants across the country. If you're dying to visit these eateries and don't mind traveling, Mashed found every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.

Colorado's most "funkalicious" food destination is Zoe Ma Ma! Here's what writers had to say about this restaurant and its heartwarming story:

"Serving up understated, outspoken Chinese street food in Boulder and Denver, Colorado is the unassuming eatery known as Zoe Ma Ma. In this star location run by chef and mother Anna Zoe, guests can get their fill on family recipes like Ma Ma's potstickers and Ma Ma's Famous Chicken Noodle Soup. Make sure you try the pork steamed buns and the Za Jiang Mian noodle dish, which are just some of the offerings that led Guy Fieri to call this 'the best fast Asian food I've seen in 10 years.'"

Zoe Ma Ma has two locations in Colorado, one in Boulder (2010 10th St.) and another in Denver's Union Station neighborhood (1625 Wynkoop St).

If you're curious about other states' best DDD restaurants, check out the full list on Mashed.

