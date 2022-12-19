The Best Florida Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’

Guy Fieri's road to Flavortown touches every corner of the United States and has even gone international. With over 40 seasons under his belt, the Food Network star has put the spotlight on over a thousand restaurants across the country. If you're dying to visit these eateries and don't mind traveling, Mashed found every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.

Florida's most "funkalicious" food destination is Se7en Bites! Here's what writers had to say about this wonderful Orlando restaurant:

"The story behind Se7en Bites in Orlando is an inspiring one: The chef and owner dreamed up the idea after a health issue redefined how she ate. Now, after nearly 15 years in business, Se7en bites has continued to grow, wowing Florida residents and catching the attention of the press throughout its existence. The restaurant was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2017, and in 2019, it was named one of the 'Essential 28 Restaurants in Orlando' by Eater...

"On any given day, expect to wait in a line that spills out the front doors (but don't worry, they say it goes fast). The food is made in house at all times, and the owners suggest coming early for your favorites, because once they run out of something, it's gone. And you can bet that happens often for the signature menu items featured on Triple-D, including the scratch-made Chicken Pot Pie that Fieri called "epic goodness" and a mouthwatering concoction known as the Vanilla Bean Bacon Bourbon Moonpie."