The Best Washington Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’

Guy Fieri's road to Flavortown touches every corner of the United States and has even gone international. With over 40 seasons under his belt, the Food Network star has put the spotlight on over a thousand restaurants across the country. If you're dying to visit these eateries and don't mind traveling, Mashed found every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.

Washington state's most "funkalicious" food destination is Mike's Chili Parlor! Here's what writers had to say about this restaurant and its heartwarming story:

"It's true that there are plenty of amazing restaurants serving all kinds of interesting cuisine in Seattle, Washington. But next time you're there, you've gotta hit up a little joint called Mike's Chili Parlor, purely for nostalgic purposes if not for the renown chili. Guy Fieri once called this place — which has been serving 'world famous,' secret recipe chili in Seattle since 1922 — one of his favorite Triple-D restaurants (via The Street). Mike's Chili parlor is as casual as it gets, and also probably just as messy — this place puts chili on pretty much everything."