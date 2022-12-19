This Colorado City Is Among The Happiest Cities In The U.S.

There's an old saying about wealth and life satisfaction: "money doesn't buy you happiness." That may not be entirely true, especially when it comes to where you live. Some cities tend to offer more economic opportunities and a better quality of life than other places.

That's why SmartAsset found America's top cities bound to put a smile on your face. The website states, "To uncover the happiest places in America, we analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data. We looked at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."

One Colorado city ranked high in the study: Fort Collins! Coming in the No. 23 spot, its highest marks were in the well-being category. This includes life expectancy, physical activity rate, the number of adults with health insurance, and reported poor mental health days.

Sunnyvale, California was crowned the happiest city in the entire nation thanks to low violent crime, great quality of life, and more.

Here at the Top 10 happiest cities in America, according to SmartAsset:

Sunnyvale, California Arlington, Virginia Bellevue, Washington Fremont, California Frisco, California Plano, Texas Roseville, Texas San Jose, California Santa Clarita, California Irvine, California

Check out the full study on SmartAsset's website.