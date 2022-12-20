Bob Dylan's A Fan Of Metallica, Arctic Monkeys And More Surprising Bands

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 20, 2022

Bob Dylan shared who some of his personal favorite artists are right now during a recent Q&A with the Wall Street Journal.

Dylan revealed that he loves modern music —So much so that he wrote a book about it called "The Philosophy of Modern Song." Some of his top bands and musicians are Eminem, Metallica, Wu-Tang Clan, the Strokes, Arctic Monkeys —Just to name a few.

“I’ve seen Metallica twice,” Dylan said “I’ve made special efforts to see Jack White and Alex Turner [of Arctic Monkeys]… I’m a fan of Royal Blood, Celeste, Rag and Bone Man, Wu-Tang, Eminem, Nick Cave, Leonard Cohen, anybody with a feeling for words and language, anybody whose vision parallels mine.” Does this mean that Bob Dylan could possibly start every morning by listening to Master Of Puppets while sipping on his morning coffee? We'd certainly like to think so.

The legendary singer/songwriter also shared how he discovers new music these days. Dylan has become acquainted with CDs, satellite radio and even music streaming platforms (What I would give to see his Spotify Wrapped) He also said he mostly comes across new artists by accident, through recommendations, or by checking out a show. However, he still loves the sound of an old vinyl.

