Florida Man Used Grinch Blanket To Steal Merchandise From Universal Studios

Two people may be on Santa's naughty list in the most ironic way possible. A Florida man is accused of using a Grinch blanket to hide items he stole from Universal Orlando Resort stores, according to WKMG.

Alexander Gill, 22, of Avon Park, was charged with third-degree grand theft for an incident on November 4, where he was at the theme park with a woman in a wheelchair, per an arrest affidavit from Orlando Police.

Authorities said a loss prevention officer reportedly spotted Gill and the woman approaching a pin display inside a Universal Studios store. Gill, in particular, was seen putting a pin in his back pocket before walking out of the store without paying. The loss prevention officer confronted Gill and "requested the pin set," which the suspect gave to the officer, according to the police.

The officer then escorted the 22-year-old and the woman to the investigations office, which is where he noticed the woman hiding two bags of stolen merchandise under the blanket in her lap. Gill admitted to not purchasing the items, including the Grinch blanket. The duo nearly got away with 41 stolen items totaling $774.74 in value, the affidavit said.

Gill pleaded not guilty to the charges last month, according to Orange Circuit Court records.

WDW News Today, a theme park news site, asked Orlando Police why the woman wasn't arrested, if she was aware the items were stolen, and what her relationship was with Gill since they weren't outlined in the report. Officers didn't respond to their questions, but court records revealed she wasn't charged in the incident.