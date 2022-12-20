Girl Scout Mom Kicked Out Of Rockettes Show Because Of Where She Works

Security at Radio City Music Hall refused entry to a woman after she was identified using facial recognition technology. Kelly Conlon was trying to attend the Christmas Spectacular show with her daughter's Girl Scout troop when security guards pulled her aside.

"It was pretty simultaneous, I think, to me, going through the metal detector, that I heard over an intercom or loudspeaker," she told WNBC. "I heard them say, 'woman with long dark hair and a grey scarf.'"

Conlon said the guards told her she was banned from Radio City Music Hall because she works for a law firm that has active cases against Madison Square Garden Entertainment, which owns the venue.

"I believe they said that our recognition picked you up," Conlon said.

"They knew my name before I told them. They knew the firm I was associated with before I told them. And they told me I was not allowed to be there."

While Conlon is not personally involved in any cases against MSG, the company said that all lawyers who work at firms involved in suits against the company are banned from their properties.

"MSG instituted a straightforward policy that precludes attorneys pursuing active litigation against the Company from attending events at our venues until that litigation has been resolved. While we understand this policy is disappointing to some, we cannot ignore the fact that litigation creates an inherently adverse environment. All impacted attorneys were notified of the policy, including Davis, Saperstein, and Salomon, which was notified twice," a spokesperson for MSG Entertainment said in a statement.

Conlon said her daughter and the rest of the group were allowed to watch the show while she had to wait outside.

"I was just a mom taking my daughter to see a Christmas show," Conlon said. "I did wait outside...It was embarrassing, it was mortifying."

Sam Davis, a partner at the firm where Conlon works, said they have Conlon's back and are planning to challenge MSG's license with the State Liquor Authority.