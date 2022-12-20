How To Re-Live The 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour On The CW

By Taylor Fields

December 20, 2022

This year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented By Capital One was full of jolly moments to get everyone in the spirit this holiday season, and there's no better way to keep the festive mood going than by re-living the annual concert on TV.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour officially kicked off on November 29th in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, and stopped in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Atlanta and Tampa, before wrapping up in Fort Lauderdale/Miami on December 18th.

This year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and featured performances by Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron and Jax. From Lizzo's Grinch outfit to Dua Lip's dance moves, the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball was nothing short of epic — you could say all of these artists sleighed the stage.

Now, we get to relive all of the festive performances as The CW Network will broadcast this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 22nd at 8pm ET/PT.

Take a look at some of the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour below.

Dua Lipa had everyone "Levitating" out of their seats with her dance-inducing set

Photo: Katherine Tyler for iHeartRadio

Lizzo took over the stage in her epic Mrs. Claus-turned-Grinch ensemble

Photo: Katherine Tyler for iHeartRadio

Charlie Puth lit up the stage with "This Christmas"

Photo: Katherine Tyler for iHeartRadio

Jack Harlow treated everyone to a "First Class" performance in Los Angeles

iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball ‚Äì SHOW
Photo: Getty Images

Khalid had the entire crowd singing along to one of his biggest hits

iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2022 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

AJR rocked the stage with the "World's Smallest Violin"

Photo: Brandon Todd for iHeartRadio

Dove Cameron proved that she's a better "Boyfriend"

Photo: Brandon Todd

Demi Lovato gave fans a grungy medley of fan favorites

Photo: Deanie Chen for iHeartRadio

Everyone wanted The Kid LAROI to "Stay" on stage after his performance

iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2022 – Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

Lauv and his fans had a festive sing-along to many fan-favorites, including "I'm So Tired"

Photo: Katherine Tyler for iHeartRadio

Ava Max was a "Million Dollar Baby" as she danced across the stage

Photo: Deanie Chen for iHeartRadio

Jax told everyone "Victoria's Secret" at Madison Square Garden

Photo: Deanie Chen for iHeartRadio
