Kidnapped 5-Year-Old, Another Child Missing Since May Found On Highway

Officers in North Carolina rescued a kidnapped five-year-old and another child who had been missing since May. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they received a call from the Rock Hill Police Dept about a kidnapping on Monday (December 19) afternoon.

The suspect was believed to be driving through North Carolina, possibly heading to Virginia. Officers located the suspect's vehicle traveling northbound on I-85 in Orange County. Troopers Z. D. Gibbs and S. A. Harvin pulled over the car and detained the driver without incident.

Officers found two children in the car, the five-year-old girl who was kidnapped earlier in the day and another child that was reported missing last May. The children were placed in the custody the Orange County Child Protective Services.

No other details were released about the children, the suspect, or if they were related.

Officials said the suspect was taken to the Orange County Sheriff's Office for processing.