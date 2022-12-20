Kidnapped 5-Year-Old, Another Child Missing Since May Found On Highway

By Bill Galluccio

December 20, 2022

Photo: North Carolina State Highway Patrol

Officers in North Carolina rescued a kidnapped five-year-old and another child who had been missing since May. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they received a call from the Rock Hill Police Dept about a kidnapping on Monday (December 19) afternoon.

The suspect was believed to be driving through North Carolina, possibly heading to Virginia. Officers located the suspect's vehicle traveling northbound on I-85 in Orange County. Troopers Z. D. Gibbs and S. A. Harvin pulled over the car and detained the driver without incident.

Officers found two children in the car, the five-year-old girl who was kidnapped earlier in the day and another child that was reported missing last May. The children were placed in the custody the Orange County Child Protective Services.

No other details were released about the children, the suspect, or if they were related.

Officials said the suspect was taken to the Orange County Sheriff's Office for processing.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.