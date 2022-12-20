Phoebe Bridgers, Matty Healy, Jack Antonoff, More Collab On Special Cover

Phoebe Bridgers, Trey Anastasio, Lucy Dacus, Weyes Blood, the 1975's Matty Healy, and Jack Antonoff all recently collaborated on a cover of "These Days."

The group performed the song, which was written by Jackson Browne and popularized by Nico, for Jack and Rachel Antonoff's annual Talent Show benefit for their LGBTQ+ equality non-profit The Ally Coalition. The benefit was back for its first in-person edition since 2019 last night (December 19) in New York City after being held virtually due to the pandemic.

The musicians gathered around a single mic to harmonize —"It's cuter this way," Bridgers said— and all of their unique voices blended together seamlessly. Check out an attendee-recorded video of the performance below.