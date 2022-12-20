Stores Limit Sale Of Children's Pain Relief And Flu Medicine Amid Shortage

A shortage of children's pain and flu medication has caused several stores across the country to limit sales. CVS is limiting online and in-store purchases of children's pain relief products to two per customer.

Walgreens is restricting online sales to six over-the-counter children's pain medications per purchase. However, the pharmacy chain said there are no limits on in-store purchases.

"Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, over-the-counter pediatric fever-reducing products are seeing constraint across the country," Walgreens said in a statement.

Kroger is also limiting the purchases of certain medications. The grocery chain said that customers can only buy two pediatric pain medications and four cold and flu items at a time.

While the shortage isn't widespread, stores are struggling to keep medications in stock due to ongoing supply chain issues coupled with a fast and early start to the flu season this year.

"Supplies of these products are being replenished as quickly as possible, and there is not a widespread shortage in the U.S. However, with demand for children's pain and fever medicines reaching unprecedented levels following this early and severe flu season (along with cases of RSV and COVID), we understand why some retailers have adjusted to impose limits on purchases," the Consumer Healthcare Products Association said in a statement to CNN.

The group noted that sales of pediatric pain medication are 65% higher than last year.

The shortage of medication is expected to last throughout the flu season.