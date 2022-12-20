Taliban Releases Two American Prisoners

The Taliban has released two American prisoners, according to a report by CNN. The two prisoners are currently en route to Qatar.

One of the prisoners was identified as filmmaker Ivor Shearer. He was arrested in August, along with Afghan producer Faizullah Faizbakhsh, while filming near the area where al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a U.S. drone strike.

The identity of the other prisoner was not released at the request of their family.

“The United States welcomes the release of two U.S. nationals from detention in Afghanistan. We continue to provide all appropriate assistance. We are glad these U.S. nationals will reunite with their families soon,” a senior administration official told CNN. “Out of respect for the privacy of these individuals and their families, we are not going to confirm names.”

No details were released about what led to the release of the two prisoners.

“We are providing these two U.S. nationals with all appropriate assistance,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told the Washington Post.