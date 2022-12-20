Taliban Releases Two American Prisoners

By Bill Galluccio

December 20, 2022

AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN-FLAG
Photo: Getty Images

The Taliban has released two American prisoners, according to a report by CNN. The two prisoners are currently en route to Qatar.

One of the prisoners was identified as filmmaker Ivor Shearer. He was arrested in August, along with Afghan producer Faizullah Faizbakhsh, while filming near the area where al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a U.S. drone strike.

The identity of the other prisoner was not released at the request of their family.

“The United States welcomes the release of two U.S. nationals from detention in Afghanistan. We continue to provide all appropriate assistance. We are glad these U.S. nationals will reunite with their families soon,” a senior administration official told CNN. “Out of respect for the privacy of these individuals and their families, we are not going to confirm names.”

No details were released about what led to the release of the two prisoners.

“We are providing these two U.S. nationals with all appropriate assistance,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told the Washington Post.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.