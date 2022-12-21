Follow These Steps To Prepare For Michigan's Upcoming Arctic Blast

Heavy snow, intense winds and a rush of arctic air are expected to barrel through Michigan later this week. These conditions can bring about a variety of issues for residents, their home and their vehicles. Here are a few tips on how to prepare for the upcoming winter storm.

Winterize your car.

Bridgestone Tires suggest switching to winter tires to help while traveling on bad road conditions, as well as winter windshield wipers, which are heavier than others and don't allow ice to collect on the blades. You should also get a winter safety kit for your vehicle.According to Bridgestone, a winter safety kit should include:

Flares

First-aid kit

Pack of matches

Flashlight

Batteries

Ice scraper

Extra clothing items like coats, socks, gloves, boots, hats

Nonperishable food and beverage items

Bag of sand and shovel

Jumper cables

Extra antifreeze

Car tool kit

Cellphone

Plan a grocery store run early.

Buy necessary groceries that will last you about 72 hours in care you're snowed in. Don't overbuy —you want to make sure there is enough left for others who may need it. In addition, you don't want to overstock your freezer or fridge as heavy snow could take out power lines.

Keep your pipes from freezing.

The Property Casualty Insurers Association of America suggest these tips: