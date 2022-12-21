Pink Floyd Secretly Share 'Rare' Dark Side Era Live Releases

Pink Floyd recently released 18 songs from live shows of decades past that are now available on multiple streaming services. According to Loudersound, the live releases encompass Winter tour dates from 1972's The Dark Side Of The Moon album. In addition to unheard recordings of live concerts from the 70's, Pink Floyd have released 'ultra rare" alternative versions of five songs from the iconic album.

The newly available live releases feature a handful of tour dates at "London's Rainbow Theatre" in February of 1972. The band did not announce that they were going to add these live releases to streaming services. Pink Floyd simply added them to the platforms as a surprise to fans. A similar event happened last year around this time as the band began to share a plethora of live releases from the early 70's that had previously not been available to stream. Loudersound mentioned that the live shows were released in order of year to "extend the copyright of the recordings."

When the live shows were released this time last year, they "disappeared quickly." Loudersound suggested to enjoy the live releases while they are on streaming platforms, as there has been no promise that they will remain there.