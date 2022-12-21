A "dangerous cold front" is sweeping through Colorado this week, bringing below-freezing temperatures, snow, and more, according to KDVR.

Temperatures will drastically drop overnight Wednesday to negative 2 on Thursday, December 22. Wind chills may hit negative 50 degrees, prompting a wind chill warning for the Denver metro, Front Range, Eastern Plains, and northern mountains from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 11 a.m. Friday. Speaking of Friday, expect a high of 15 degrees.

Things will warm up right just in time for the Christmas weekend. Please stay up-to-date with your local stations for the latest weather forecasts.

Before freezing temperatures arrive, you'll want to make sure you take out some items from your car, per experts and law enforcement: