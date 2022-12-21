Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes

By Dani Medina, Zuri Anderson

December 21, 2022

Car frozen side mirror after freezing rain
Photo: Getty Images

A "dangerous cold front" is sweeping through Colorado this week, bringing below-freezing temperatures, snow, and more, according to KDVR.

Temperatures will drastically drop overnight Wednesday to negative 2 on Thursday, December 22. Wind chills may hit negative 50 degrees, prompting a wind chill warning for the Denver metro, Front Range, Eastern Plains, and northern mountains from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 11 a.m. Friday. Speaking of Friday, expect a high of 15 degrees.

Things will warm up right just in time for the Christmas weekend. Please stay up-to-date with your local stations for the latest weather forecasts.

Before freezing temperatures arrive, you'll want to make sure you take out some items from your car, per experts and law enforcement:

  • Drink bottles and cans: A forgotten drink is likely to burst due to the extreme change in temperature
  • Canned food: While canned food can swell in freezing temperatures, they're not a total loss. If the can didn't rust or come apart at the seams, thaw them in the fridge before opening or eating. If it doesn't look right, don't eat it
  • Electronics: We're used to phones and tablets overheating in high temperatures, but freezing weather can also impact battery life and response time
  • Glasses: Frames and glass could be damaged in freezing temperatures
  • Medication: Many medications are sensitive to freezing temperatures
  • Musical instruments: Instruments made of real wood could get some significant damage in freezing temperatures
