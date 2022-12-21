This Washington Community Has The Worst Commute In The State

Sitting in traffic can be such a slog, especially in metro areas. When it's bad, expect hours of inching up in traffic just to get to your destination. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the average commute in the country was around 27 minutes one way -- and that was before the pandemic. Not all places have bad commutes, though. Some places have better traffic flow and public transit, making local travel easier.

For those curious about how bad their commute is compared to other places, Stacker found the worst commutes in every state, including Washington. Researchers "compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2019 5-year estimate," according to the website.

The study found that Camano Island has the worst commute in the Evergreen State. For those unfamiliar with this community, it's located in Island County and rests between Whidbey Island and Snohomish. Over 15,000 people call this place home year-round. Here are the stats to back up its place on the list:

Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 44.3

30.5% of workers spend less than 30 minutes commuting

26.4% of workers spend more than an hour commuting

These are the Top 10 places in Washington with the worst commutes:

Camano Elk Plain Graham Bainbridge Island Maple Valley Bonney Lake Prairie Ridge Lake Morton-Berrydale Frederickson Mill Creek East

Check out the full report on Stacker's website.