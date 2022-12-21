Ukrainian President Zelenskyy To Make Surprise US Visit, Address Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a surprise trip to the United States to meet with President Joe Biden and address Congress on Wednesday (December 21) amid fear that Russia is planning a new attack amid its ongoing invasion of his country, NBC News reports.

Zelenskyy's scheduled visit comes one day after he greeted Ukrainian troops in Bakmut, a city that has been a focal point of the battles between the two neighboring countries, as Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an uncharacteristic admission of difficulties his military has faced due to ongoing winter conditions.

Officials in Kyiv have warned that Russia is planning a major new ground offensive that could target Ukraine's capital city following Putin's pre-Christmas visit to neighboring Belarus on Monday (December 19).

"Ukraine is very keen to step up and intensify the military support from the U.S.," Frank Ledwidge, a senior lecturer of law and strategy at University of Portsmouth, told NBC News ahead of Zelenskyy's visit.

"We are in an 'operational pause,'" in the conflict, Ledwidge added, "and Ukraine is worried because the war will be long and time probably really favors Russia."

Putin announced his country would conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine during an NBC News translation of a speech addressing the Russian population in Moscow on February 24.

The announcement appeared to serve as the final action ahead of an attack by Putin and the Russian military, which the U.S. and European allies to the neighboring Ukraine have attempted to prevent from taking place through diplomatic discussions.

In October, Ukraine announced it had retaken full control of Lyman, a city within one of the four regions Putin had claimed were annexed forever by the Kremlin.

"Lyman is cleared fully," Zelenskyy said on October 2 via NBC News, hours after Russia's Defense Ministry announced the withdrawal of troops form the city.

“Over the past week, the number of Ukrainian flags in Donbas has increased. There will be even more in a week’s time,” Zelenskyy had previously said during his October 1 address.

Lyman is in the Donetsk region which, along with Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, were among the territories Putin vowed would be recognized as Russian territories as part of the biggest annexation in Europe since World War II on September 30, Reuters reported.