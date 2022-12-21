WATCH: Train Slams Into Truck Carrying Concrete Beam In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
December 21, 2022
Two people were injured earlier this week when several train cars derailed outside of Chattanooga after crashing into a semi-truck carrying a concrete beam.
A Norfolk Southern freight train was traveling through Collegedale around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday (December 20) when it collided with a tractor trailer carrying a 134-foot concrete bridge beam at Apison Pike and University Drive, per News Channel 9.
According to Hamilton County Emergency Services spokeswoman Amy Maxwell, the semi's long load was stopped on the tracks as it waited for a traffic light on Tucker Road to turn green.
"During that time, Norfolk Southern railroad activated its crossing arms. The tractor trailer was unsuccessful of clearing the railroad tracks and was hit by the train," said Maxwell. Ten train cars were derailed and two Norfolk Southern employees were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured in the incident.
The Chattanooga Fire Department shared photos of the crash showing many train cars overturned next to broken pieces of concrete.
Chattanooga Fire is assisting with a train derailment in Collegedale. It happened Tues afternoon (12/20/22) at Apison Pike & University Dr. Chattanooga companies on scene: Battalion Chief for District 1, Battalion Chief for District 2, Special Operations Division, CFD Hazmat Team pic.twitter.com/yFWcgbwbBX— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) December 20, 2022
An onlooker also managed to captured footage of the crash. In the video, which was shared by KTLA, the train's horn is heard blaring in the distance as it drew closer to the tractor trailer. The man filming can only say "Oh no" before the train collided with the concrete beam, repeating the sentiment again as the train cars veer off track.
The Federal Highway Administration understands that truckers may face similar situations, but regulations point to what they should do, per News Channel 9:
"Other vehicles, particularly long loads, may exceed the space available between highway-rail crossings or traffic control devices. This creates a situation in which a load may become stuck on the tracks during a red light. These situations must be avoided. A load vehicle should never start across a track or series of tracks unless the load can traverse all the tracks without stopping and without shifting."
Collegedale Police say charges against the truck driver are pending until the investigation is complete.