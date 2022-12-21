WATCH: Train Slams Into Truck Carrying Concrete Beam In Tennessee

Two people were injured earlier this week when several train cars derailed outside of Chattanooga after crashing into a semi-truck carrying a concrete beam.

A Norfolk Southern freight train was traveling through Collegedale around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday (December 20) when it collided with a tractor trailer carrying a 134-foot concrete bridge beam at Apison Pike and University Drive, per News Channel 9.

According to Hamilton County Emergency Services spokeswoman Amy Maxwell, the semi's long load was stopped on the tracks as it waited for a traffic light on Tucker Road to turn green.

"During that time, Norfolk Southern railroad activated its crossing arms. The tractor trailer was unsuccessful of clearing the railroad tracks and was hit by the train," said Maxwell. Ten train cars were derailed and two Norfolk Southern employees were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured in the incident.

The Chattanooga Fire Department shared photos of the crash showing many train cars overturned next to broken pieces of concrete.