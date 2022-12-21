Witness In Tory Lanez Trial Claims He Saw A Woman Fire First Shot

"Kelly said after the smallest guy got out of the car, 'I saw more flashes,'" Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff tweeted. "He stuck with his testimony that the flashes started with 'the girls,' and he said he never heard anyone say, 'Dance, b***h' (which is what Meg testified Tory said before he opened fire)."



"Kelly said the shorter guy 'was very angry' and was shouting," Cuniff continued. "He said the flashes 'came from him' but cautioned, 'I never saw a gun.'"



The witness stood firm on his belief that he saw a woman fire the first shot. At first, he thought "it was fireworks." Then he testified that that he saw "the shorter guy" with a gun in his hand and that he joined in on "beating one girl." Kelly also claimed that it seemed like "they were going to throw her in the river."



"'It appeared to me when I was on the phone that they were trying to kill her,' Kelly said. He said he heard the driver say the police are coming, and they put the woman in the Escalade and left," Cuniff tweeted. "Then came the cross. (All that above is from direct by Tory's lawyer.)"