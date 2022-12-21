Witness In Tory Lanez Trial Claims He Saw A Woman Fire First Shot
By Tony M. Centeno
December 21, 2022
Tory Lanez's felony assault trial took an interesting turn after a witness from the defense claimed he saw both Tory and a woman fire gunshots.
On the seventh day of the trial, December 20, Sean Kelly took the stand and offered the most shocking testimony of the trial. Kelly testified that he witnessed a violent fight from his bedroom window, which that ensued before Megan Thee Stallion was shot. He said he was awaken by arguing between two women (Meg and Kelsey Harris) that eventually escaladed. That's when he said he saw a flash come from one of the women before "a smaller man" got out of the car.
Kelly said after the smallest guy got out of the car, "I saw more flashes."— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 20, 2022
He stuck with his testimony that the flashes started with "the girls," and he said he never heard anyone say, "Dance, bitch" (which is what Meg testified Tory said before he opened fire)
"Kelly said after the smallest guy got out of the car, 'I saw more flashes,'" Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff tweeted. "He stuck with his testimony that the flashes started with 'the girls,' and he said he never heard anyone say, 'Dance, b***h' (which is what Meg testified Tory said before he opened fire)."
"Kelly said the shorter guy 'was very angry' and was shouting," Cuniff continued. "He said the flashes 'came from him' but cautioned, 'I never saw a gun.'"
The witness stood firm on his belief that he saw a woman fire the first shot. At first, he thought "it was fireworks." Then he testified that that he saw "the shorter guy" with a gun in his hand and that he joined in on "beating one girl." Kelly also claimed that it seemed like "they were going to throw her in the river."
"'It appeared to me when I was on the phone that they were trying to kill her,' Kelly said. He said he heard the driver say the police are coming, and they put the woman in the Escalade and left," Cuniff tweeted. "Then came the cross. (All that above is from direct by Tory's lawyer.)"
"It appeared to me when I was on the phone that they were trying to kill her," Kelly said. He said he heard the driver say the police are coming, and they put the woman in the Escalade and left.— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 20, 2022
Then came the cross. (All that above is from direct by Tory's lawyer.)
The prosecution also got to question Kelly. They asked him about his original 911 call when he reported "a group beating on a woman." That's when he revealed that Tory also fired "four or five" shots. Find out what else happened in day seven of the trial below.