YUNGBLUD recently put his spin on Queen's classic "We Are The Champions," and the cover not only caught the eye of Brian May, but inspired the Queen guitarist to share his praise on social media.

"Every now and then, while idly scrolling in the park, you come upon something that makes you go WOW'. And you just have to press that 'follow' button. VERY classy. 💥💥💥💥" he wrote in an Instagram post sharing the cover. After reading some negative comments about the fellow UK rocker, May edited his post with some comments about how YUNGBLUD reminds him of a young Freddie Mercury, as well as some sly comments to the haters.

"Well, this has been an eye-opener for me," he wrote on. "I’m smiling quietly at all the 'noooo' comments. I remember so clearly the same kind of derision being poured on Freddie when we started out as Queen. As soon as I see someone who can inspire such strong reactions - positive and negative - I’m sure this person is a star performer. But just carry on kicking, if you need to - perhaps it will make you feel better ! I think the rest of us will keep an open mind."



See his post below.