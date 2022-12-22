Here’s What Finally Broke The ‘Sister Wives’

To further discuss the recent mass exodus from Kody’s orbit were Jake Anthony and Matt Marr, hosts of Reality Gays: Trash TV and GayDD with Mattie and Poodle. Together, the three summarized how the COVID-19 pandemic brought family problems that had been simmering for years to a boiling point.

“I think COVID changed these people’s lives,” said Anthony. “(Robyn Brown) basically made COVID her way to get Kody away from all of these other wives. COVID was the spark.”

For those who haven’t caught up on the show, the Brown family purchased an undeveloped plot of land in Flagstaff, Arizona to build a family compound. However, until construction is completed the wives and their children have been living around the Flagstaff area. When the pandemic hit, Kody ended up spending most of his time at Robyn’s house with her kids, leaving the others to feel neglected.

“A woman who cries as a passive aggressive way of making her point and getting what she wants,” said Casey describing Robyn. “Again, I believe that this to have complete power over (Kody) and to make sure that her children are financially protected.”

Since season 17 started, wives Janelle and Christine Brown have officially left the plural family and Meri Brown, who was Kody’s first wife, recognizes that they are no longer in a relationship. The reunion and tell-all episodes have contained a lot of heated moments as Kody fights to maintain control.

“He is a really sh*tty cult leader,” said Anthony. “It’s like a bargain basement level. Unfortunately, he has the whole appearance thing, the hair, everything is set up for him to be like another Jim Jones, he just has zero charm.”

New episodes of Sister Wives are out every Sunday. To hear more of Kate, Matt, and Jake check out Trash TV and GayDD with Mattie and Poodle or Reality Life with Kate Casey. Both podcasts release episodes regularly about the insane world of reality television. Find them on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

