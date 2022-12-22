Man Posing As Cop Accused Of Shooting Boy And Man At Youth Facility

Authorities in Washington, D.C., are searching for a suspect who posed as a police officer and shot two people. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said that the suspect was wearing a black "police' vest with a fake badge and managed to gain access to a residential facility for youth offenders awaiting trial.

Once inside, the suspect opened fire, striking a juvenile and an adult male employee, and then fled the scene. The two victims were rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators said it appeared that the suspect specifically targeted the juvenile.

"He recognized that individual who was in the facility immediately pulled out a handgun and started shooting at that individual," Metropolitan Police Department Commander John Haines told WRC.

"Unfortunately, during the gunfire, an innocent person inside that worked there was also struck by gunfire," Haines added.

The other juveniles at the facility were relocated, and officials said they would be reviewing all security policies and procedures to prevent unauthorized individuals from entering the premises in the future.