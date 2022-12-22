Puddle Of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Admits Infamous Nirvana Cover Sounded Awful

Puddle of Mudd is one of those bands that tends to get made fun of a lot, so it didn't help when Wes Scantlin absolutely botched a cover of Nirvana's "About a Girl" in 2020.

The now infamous performance was welcomed with a smattering of harsh YouTube comments, including:

"This literally sounds like something South Park would do to imitate Nirvana."

"Good job on the rest of the band for keeping a straight face."

"I love how uncomfortable everyone else in the room looks."

"i can’t believe this is a real video. i can’t believe no one stopped him. i can’t believe anyone even let them perform this. i can’t believe the entire band DIDN’T quit immediately after this event."

"He succeeded at avoiding most of the right notes."

"When you think 2020 couldn't get any worse... You find this exists."

And that's just some of the highlights.

Thankfully, Scantlin was not only a good sport about the whole thing, but also admitted himself that the cover “looked and sounded like total s**t" during a recent interview with SongFacts.

“I was acclimating and it was a tiring day, and I had already performed five or six songs at one time," he recalled. “By the time I got to that one — which I shouldn’t even have done because I cannot nail that song — I was a little tired. It looked and sounded like total s**t. But live to fight another day, dude.”

That's the spirit!