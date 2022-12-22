The City of Austin's Transportation Department is turning heads with a "dark" tweet about killing Santa Claus.

ATX Transportation shared a parody song called "I saw mommy killing Santa Claus" on Wednesday (December 21) that's causing a stir with residents and even some council members. The tweet says:

I saw mommy killing Santa Claus

He disappeared under the truck last night

She didn't see him cross the street, now his body’s a red streak

She was reading on her phone the latest Tweet.

They even posted a graphic of a woman driving toward Old St. Nick. The song continued with a second verse:

Then I saw EMS putting Santa Claus

Underneath a sheet so snowy white

Oh, what a sad day it has been

With distraction yet again

And Mommy killing Santa Claus last night

The transportation department said the purpose of the tweet is to encourage residents to "drive safe for the holidays and put distractions away before you drive."