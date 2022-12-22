Video Shows Flight Attendant Tell Unruly Passenger 'I Am Not Your Servant'
By Jason Hall
December 22, 2022
Video shared online shows a flight attendant telling an unruly passenger that she is not his "servant" following an incident that made her colleague cry.
Tarun Shukla of the Economic Times shared the exchange on his Twitter account Wednesday (December 21), which took place on an IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16 that he notes is "a route which is being expanded soon with bigger planes in alliance with Turkish Airlines."
The flight attendant was working on IndiGo flight 63 12 when the row broke out during the incident, IndiGo confirmed in a statement obtained by Shukla.
“Stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because of you,” the flight attendant said in the video.
Tempers soaring even mid-air: "I am not your servant"
An IndiGo crew and a passenger on an Istanbul flight to Delhi (a route which is being expanded soon with bigger planes in alliance with Turkish Airlines) on 16th December
Had asked for @IndiGo6E statement on this forwarded video :— Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) December 21, 2022
We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling via a codeshare connection.
The flight attendant and the man go back and forth before the passenger angrily yells, "shut up!"
"You shut up. I'm sorry, you cannot talk to me like that," the flight attendant said as a colleague attempted to intervene. "I am an employee here...yes, I am an employee. I'm not your servant. I am an employee. I am not your servant."
The argument abruptly ends as the flight attendant is escorted to the back of the plane by the colleague.
The argument stemmed from the passenger asking for a sandwich and the crew telling him that they had to check if the item was available before the man began shouting at another flight attendant, IndiGo confirmed in a statement obtained by New Delhi TV.
"We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022," the statement reads. "The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling via a codeshare connection. IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavor to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers' comfort has always been our top priority. We are committed to providing the best experience at all times."