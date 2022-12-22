WATCH: Bondage 'Mistress' Requests Tax-Funded Dungeon From Florida City

Just when you think it couldn't get weirder in Florida. A trio of women donning bondage gear heated things up during a city commission meeting in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday (December 20), according to WPLG.

While commissioners were discussing what to do with a yard waste facility, the leather-clad group approached the lectern and one of the women is identified as "Ms. Krave" by Mayor Dean Trantalis.

“Good evening council peoples, you may call me ‘Mistress,’” the costumed woman begins, adding that she stands "neutral" on the matter before pivoting to a different topic altogether.

“I do however find it interesting that you will spend almost $1 million to hide your secrets down the drain, hiding that condom I know you used to cheat on your spouse with,” she told officials. “I propose that you use a quarter of that (million dollars) to support doms and subs in Broward County to build a dungeon created for us, by us, the taxpayers and voting citizens.”

"Doms" and "subs" are short for dominant and submissive, which are terms used in bondage play.

The self-described "mistress" wrapped up her request by saying, “In closing, do not let this glamorous look distract you from doing your duty to take my demand. I look forward to spanking each and every single one of you at the new, esteemed dungeon. You are dismissed.”

“Okay, thank you,” Trantalis simply replied. “And happy holidays to you.”

Reporters believe it may have been a PR stunt. After doing some digging, they learned the group may be affiliated with a nightclub called KRAVE Miami. A source told the news station they were spotted handing out business cards regarding the club. Located near Miami International Airport, KRAVE is described as a "NO RULES, NO LABELS, NO BOUNDARIES fully interactive ultra lounge."

WPLG reached out to KRAVE about the meeting, but they haven't heard back.