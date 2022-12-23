More Than 1 Million Americans Without Power Amid 'Historic Winter Storm'

Millions of Americans are currently without power amid the "historic" Winter Storm Elliott, which is bringing strong winds and heavy snow throughout the U.S.

PowerOutage.us reported the following outages in each region of the U.S. at the time of publication at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday (December 23):

Mid-Atlantic- 424,469

New England- 364,903

South- 334,968

South East- 279,756

Great Lakes- 102,371

Pacific- 41,682

MidWest- 10,190

Territories- 7,825

Mountain- 800

Tennessee reported the most outages of any U.S. state with more than 205,000 at 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by more than 184,000 in North Carolina and 140,000 in Virginia.

The National Weather Service had previously issued a warning that holiday travel would be severely impacted as the powerful winter storm continued "to sweep across the eastern third of the nation," NBC News reports.

More than 200 million people -- which accounts for an estimated 60% of the U.S. population -- are currently under some form of winter weather warning or advisory as of Friday afternoon.

“In addition to the very cold temperatures, high winds in the wake of the front will produce dangerous wind chill readings across nearly all of the central to eastern U.S.,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin via NBC News.