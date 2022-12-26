4 Power Substations Vandalized On Christmas Day In Washington State

Over 14,000 people in Washington state woke up on Christmas morning without power after vandals damaged four power substations throughout Pierce County.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said they received the first report of a break-in at one of the substations just after 5:30 a.m.

"Deputies arrived on scene and saw there was forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing had been taken from the substation, but the suspect vandalized the equipment causing a power outage in the area," the department wrote on Facebook.

A similar scene was reported at two other power substations in the area.

"All three happened in the middle of the night, on Christmas day, causing power outages, nothing was stolen in those facilities, so it's a good possibility they are related," Sgt. Darren Moss Jr., the spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, told KIRO.

In a second Facebook post, the department said they received a report of a fire at a fourth power substation at 7:21 p.m.

"This is the 4th incident at a Power Substation in South Pierce County on Christmas Day. All law enforcement agencies in the county have been notified of the incidents and will be monitoring power substations in their area."

Officials said that power has been restored to most residents.

There are no suspects in custody, and multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the acts of vandalism. The department did not say if they are related to similar attacks on power substations in North Carolina.