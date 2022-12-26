Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Although she's very interactive with her fans on Twitter, Cher didn't answer any questions about the possible engagement but she did add in a follow-up tweet, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool," pointing out the green flames on AE's nails as he holds the box with the ring inside.

If the two are engaged, this will be Cher's third marriage after Greg Allman and Sonny Bono. Her relationship with AE went public soon after they met in September, according to TMZ. After they were spotted holding hands while going to dinner in November, fans were intrigued by their 40-year age gap.

Cher addressed their relationship shortly after writing, "I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ [sic.] Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone." She also shared a grainy photo of her new boyfriend and simply wrote, "Alexander," with a red heart emoji.