Jhené Aiko's Dad Welcomes 9th Baby At 78 Years Old
By Dani Medina
December 26, 2022
Dr. Karamo Chilombo, the father of Jhené Aiko, has welcomed his ninth child at 78 years old. Over the weekend, he posted a video on Instagram revealing photos of baby JahSeh-Miyagi, who was born on December 16.
"He has made everything beautiful in its time," Chilombo wrote from the bible verse in the video. He previously told his followers he was expecting a baby boy back in July. He then teased the baby was born with a selfie posted on December 16, Page Six reports. "Here at the hospital waiting for my son to arrive. His beautiful mother is on a PITOCIN Drip to speed things along. Can’t wait to see you and hold you SUN/SON 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💯A SUPREME LOVE TO ALL!" he wrote.
News of the birth of JahSeh-Miyagi comes about a month after Aiko, 34, welcomed a baby of her own into the world with Big Sean. "After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came my baby Yoda, my Sani," Aiko wrote on Instagram.
The "Bounce Back" rapper also shared on social media that his newborn son Noah Hasani was "everything we could ask for and more."