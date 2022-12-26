Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Is Battling Stage Four Cancer

Jeremiah Green is battling Stage IV cancer. The Modest Mouse drummer's mom Carol Namatame broke the news in an emotional Facebook post on Christmas (December 25). "Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer," she wrote alongside a handful of photos of Green. "He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!"

A Seattle DJ close to the drummer also shared a post on Facebook about the diagnosis. "Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band’s tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer," he wrote. "Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good! Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!) Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well buddy. We’re all pulling for you!"

Green co-founded Modest Mouse with frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in 1993. With the exception of a brief departure from 2003-04, he's been a constant in the band's lineup and the longest tenured member aside from Brock. He's appeared on every album except Good News For People Who Like Bad News.

Modest Mouse recently wrapped up a special tour to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album The Lonesome Crowded West. Green was able to play the earlier dates of the tour but ended up pulling out because of the diagnosis.

