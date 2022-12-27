Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Diagnosed With Pneumonia

Geezer Butler has been diagnosed with pneumonia. The Black Sabbath bassist's wife confirmed the news on Instagram.

"After day 1 at Dr with my husband & was told he was negative for flu, Covid, strep & tonsillitis; I said…well, he’s positive for being a pain in my arse," Gloria Butler joked in the caption, sharing photos of her husband in the doctor's office. "Day 2 at Dr, he was told he has pneumonia. Although, still positive for being a pain; I now feel guilty for thinking that."

Thankfully, the tone of her post makes it seem like Geezer's condition is stable enough for him to recover at home. The iconic musician also felt well enough to share his own Christmas message on Instagram, writing: "Wishing everybody a very Merry Christmas and a happy and peaceful New Year."

See Gloria's post below.