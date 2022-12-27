Florida Couple Finds Missing Engagement Ring In Toilet After 21 Years

A Florida couple got a tear-jerking Christmas present this year: a long-lost diamond engagement ring that went down the toilet over two decades ago.

Nick Day and his wife Shaina told WFLA about how they have reunited with their missing memento recently. It all started 21 years ago after Nick proposed to Shaina. Before they could tie the knot, a bathroom trip left their hearts broken.

“She came to me one day and said ‘I think I lost my ring.’ She said ‘it was on the counter now it’s gone and I think I may have flushed it down the toilet on accident.'” the husband recounted to reporters. The desperate couple even did some messy things to retrieve the ring.

“I climbed down into the septic tank so we could pump every bit of it through a strainer to try to find it. No luck,” Shaina said.

Little did they know that a maintenance job would bring their precious ring back to them. Nick explains that a plumber replaced his mother's toilet last month, and he found the ring lodged inside. After a good cleaning, Nick's parents surprised the couple with the engagement ring wrapped as a Christmas gift.

“It was kind of an ugly cry," Shaina said. "I sat there and I was like ‘oh my gosh, this is my ring. This is my ring.’ I’m wiping my eyes and mascara is going everywhere."

Nick and Shaina plan on either making a new piece of jewelry with the diamond or saving it for the future generation. The husband had one piece of advice from this experience: "Check your toilets when you lose things."