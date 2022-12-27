Meek Mill Posts Bail For 20 Imprisoned Women For The Holidays

"It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated," Mill said about the random act of kindness. "So I understand what these women and their families are going through. No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can't afford bail. I'm grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year."



Meek performed the holiday miracle with the help of his REFORM Alliance, which is a non-profit organization that he launched not long after he was released from prison back in 2018. With the help of co-founders Michael Rubin and JAY-Z, Meek has been dedicating time to numerous social justice endeavors over the past few years. So far, his organization has helped pass 16 bills that altered the parole system in 10 states.



"Together, we will demand stronger prison rehabilitation programs, updated probation policies — including shortened probationary periods — an improved bail system and balanced sentencing structures," Meek wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times in 2018. "It’s a shame that model probationers can be immediately put back behind bars simply for missing curfew, testing positive for marijuana, failing to pay fines on time or, in some cases, not following protocol when changing addresses. Our lawmakers can and should do away with these 'technical violations.'"

